Apple & Roasted Beet Salad

This time of the year, I can simply enjoy salads for every meal of the day. After a long winter that made lots of fresh produce more challenging to find and acquire, June is bringing us all a bounty of amazing choices. So this time around, I'm sharing a combination that is glorious year round, but its excellent combination of tender beets, crisp apple, and crunchy nuts and seeds all atop a generous helping of torn spinach is especially beautiful on a table right about now.

To make things simple, I save this salad for a time when I'm already roasting beets - say, for Spicy Honeyed Beets? Then I am simply on the hood for coring and chopping an apple, chopping the beets, and assembling what can only be described as a stunning salad.

This bright and colorful salad pairs well with all of your favorites. I'm particularly fond of having it alongside grilled or roasted chicken or pork. Find your favorite combination and get ready to dig into a dinner that's both delicious and downright gorgeous.