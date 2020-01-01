Spicy Honeyed Beets

I recently got a lovely bunch of chioggia beets in my CSA box and decided the beautifully brightly-colored beets needed to be a rock star side dish for some grilled pork I had on an upcoming menu. Chioggia beets are a mild variety of beet that's really quite sweet and perfect for all manner of serving, but I opted to pressure cook them to get the flesh mostly tender and the skins easy to remove and then sauté them with coconut oil, honey, and hot sauce for a side dish that's not easily forgotten.

I love how pretty this dish looks, but I could literally make a meal of just these beets. They are that good. If you don't have chioggia beets, golden beets also work beautifully. And, while I served them as a side alongside grilled pork, they could also be added to a stunning main dish salad, worked into a stir-fry, or tucked into a wrap alongside spicy chickpeas or pulled pork.

As September brings us weather that has us jumping into the lake to cool off and also a morning chill that has us reaching for a blanket, recipes like this one are here to guide us through the changing seasons and remind us that harvest time is definitely worth waiting for.