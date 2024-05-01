Thai Peanut Pork & Green Bean Udon

With a whole lot of recipes, the secret really is in the sauce. And what a treat when the sauce you make merely involves tossing a handful or two of ingredients into a blender or food processor to make a smooth, creamy sauce that will transform some fresh vegetables, leftover pork, and tender udon into a quick and easy weeknight dinner.

You can use smooth or creamy peanut butter in this sauce and if sriracha seems too hot, choose a milder hot sauce. If you want it hotter, try adding a bit more sriracha or a hotter hot sauce along with your blender sauce. You can use bottled lime and orange juice if you don't have fresh limes and oranges on hand. Asparagus can be substituted for green beans and any similarly textured vegetable (carrots, kohlrabi, etc.) can be substituted for the radishes as long as they are of similar size once cut. Leftover chicken, steak, etc. can be substituted for the pork, although I love using the pork for this dish.

This is a one pan meal, but you can always have fresh summer rolls or a cucumber salad alongside it if you are looking to have sides. I like to keep it simple and serve this with a light iced tea or lemonade and save room for a dessert of Watermelon Daiquiri Sorbet!