Cod Picatta

When life hands me lemons, I make picatta. And, while chicken is traditional, I've taken to using fish - cod in particular - regularly. After all, fish and seafood pair so beautifully with all of the flavors involved and, being from Wisconsin, it has a classed up fish fry nod built into it. So next time lemons find you, find this recipe and get a fantastic dinner on the table in about a half hour.

If you do not have fresh lemons, you could use bottled lemon juice, but I recommend holding off until you have a few lemons on hand. The flavor just can't be beat. If you want to add a couple tablespoons of dry white wine to your skillet after you've sautéed the garlic, feel free. This version doesn't include alcohol, but it's easy enough to use it in that step. You can use vegetable broth instead of chicken broth if you'd like.

Serving this dish over tender linguine or steamed rice is perfect. Add a side of asparagus or green beans and you've got a lovely meal to enjoy. Oh - and pour yourself a chilled glass of that dry white wine you did (or did not) use to deglaze the skillet after sautéing the garlic. Enjoy!