When life hands me lemons, I make picatta. And, while chicken is traditional, I've taken to using fish - cod in particular - regularly. After all, fish and seafood pair so beautifully with all of the flavors involved and, being from Wisconsin, it has a classed up fish fry nod built into it. So next time lemons find you, find this recipe and get a fantastic dinner on the table in about a half hour.
If you do not have fresh lemons, you could use bottled lemon juice, but I recommend holding off until you have a few lemons on hand. The flavor just can't be beat. If you want to add a couple tablespoons of dry white wine to your skillet after you've sautéed the garlic, feel free. This version doesn't include alcohol, but it's easy enough to use it in that step. You can use vegetable broth instead of chicken broth if you'd like.
Serving this dish over tender linguine or steamed rice is perfect. Add a side of asparagus or green beans and you've got a lovely meal to enjoy. Oh - and pour yourself a chilled glass of that dry white wine you did (or did not) use to deglaze the skillet after sautéing the garlic. Enjoy!
Cod Picatta
- 4 small cod fillets
- 2 tablespoons butter - divided
- ½ cup flour - you can opt for whatever type of flour suits your dietary preferences
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- 5 cloves garlic - minced
- 1 cup chicken stock
- Juice of 2 lemons + 1 whole lemon - sliced thinly
- ¼ cup capers - drained
Prepare the cod by drying each filet with dry paper towels.
In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of butter over medium-high heat.
On a deep plate, mix together the flour, salt, and pepper. Dredge each piece of cod on both sides.
Add the cod to the skillet and cook for 2-3 minutes per side (longer for thicker pieces).
Once the fish is cooked on both sides, place the cod filets on a clean plate.
Add the remaining tablespoon of butter to the skillet, along with the garlic. Cook for 1 minute.
Add the stock, lemon juice, and capers; let cook for 5 minutes over medium-high heat until the sauce has reduced.
Add the cod filets back into the skillet, reduce the heat to medium, and spoon the capers, lemon slices, and sauce over the top of each filet. Let it all heat through with the sauce for a few minutes before serving.
- Yields: 4 servings
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes