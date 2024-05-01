Blackened Mahi Mahi

Mahi Mahi is a firm, white fleshed fish that's high in omega fatty acids and responds well to high heat cooking techniques. As such, it's an excellent choice for quick cooking on evenings when there just isn't time for a lot of time in the kitchen. One of my favorite ways to serve it is blackened with a seasoning blend I either mix together for the meal or make in bulk because I use it that much!

If you want to make a big batch of the blackening seasoning, try at least multiplying the ingredients by 4 (I usually multiply by 10 or 20) and pulse them a bit together in your food processor. Be careful removing the lid - I usually let it sit for about 5 minutes before I do that to avoid sneezing for the next half hour! This seasoning is great on fish, seafood, poultry, pork, and more. Having it on hand will not disappoint. For these mahi mahi fillets, you can skip the lemon at the end if you like, but I love the extra brightness it brings to your plate.

I like serving this tender, spicy fish atop shredded radish, cabbage, carrots, or the like. The fresh vegetables take on any seasoning or cooking fats that drain from the fish and make a pretty place to nestle the fish. Rice or potatoes are nice sides, as are sweet potatoes or even plantains. Pick something a touch festive that can be made alongside the fish for a quick weekday meal and you'll be thanking yourself the rest of the night for making such good choices. Enjoy!