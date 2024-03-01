When March rolls around, I inevitably find myself with a squash or three that's been wintering in my home after our last CSA share in the late fall. These excellent storing squash are perfect for roasting and stuffing with all manner of flavorful fillings. This recipe features a beautiful rice blend bursting with curry flavors and lots of nutritious vegetables.
I recommend assembling the rice while the squash roasts to save time. The preparation time estimates do not assume that, but you can save nearly a half hour of prep time by working on the rice while the oven is taking care of roasting the squash. If the list of seasonings feel overwhelming, try pruning the list to curry powder, cumin, and smoked paprika. However, if you have everything on the list, use it. The depth of flavor and stunning color are both so very much worth it.
I like tossing together a light salad to serve alongside a dish like this. I also always have hot sauce or spicy Indian pickle on hand to enjoy with this squash since there are a range of heat preferences seated around my table. If you are worried about going too hot, a small bowl of yogurt to help put out the flames would also be a nice touch. Then, it's time to dig in. Enjoy!
Curried Stuffed Squash
- 1 large or 2 small festival, acorn, or similar squash
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 1 red bell pepper (or hotter pepper), chopped
- 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste
- 1 tablespoon yellow curry powder
- 1 teaspoon ground coriander
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
- ½ teaspoon ground cumin
- ½ teaspoon turmeric
- ¼ teaspoon ground cardamom
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 1 cup mixed rice - I used a combination of white, brown, red, and wild rices
- 2 ½ cups water
- 1 teaspoon garam masala or more to taste
- 1 medium carrot, coarsely shredded
- ¼ cup chopped cilantro
Preheat the oven to 400°F. Slice the squash in half lengthwise and remove the seeds. Place the squash - cut side down - on a large baking sheet and roast for 30-40 minutes or until the flesh of the squash pierces easily with a fork. Remove the squash halves to a baking dish coated with cooking spray that just accommodates them, cut side up. Set aside.
While the squash is roasting, heat the oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add the onion and peppers; cook for 5 minutes to soften. Add the ginger-garlic paste and seasonings (curry powder, coriander, smoked paprika, cumin, turmeric, cardamom, salt, and pepper). Stir and cook for 1 minute.
Add the rice and water; stir. Cover and simmer for 15 minutes, or until the rice has absorbed the liquid and is tender to your preference. If the rice is not done enough, add a bit more water and stock and simmer longer.
Remove from the heat and fluff with a fork. Sprinkle with garam masala, shredded carrot, and cilantro; stir to combine.
Spoon the rice generously into the squash halves and arrange any additional rice around the squash in the baking dish. Bake at 350°F for 15-20 minutes or until everything is heated through and the edges of the squash are slightly browned. Serve warm.
- Yields: 4 servings
- Preparation Time: 90 minutes