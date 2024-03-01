Curried Stuffed Squash

When March rolls around, I inevitably find myself with a squash or three that's been wintering in my home after our last CSA share in the late fall. These excellent storing squash are perfect for roasting and stuffing with all manner of flavorful fillings. This recipe features a beautiful rice blend bursting with curry flavors and lots of nutritious vegetables.

I recommend assembling the rice while the squash roasts to save time. The preparation time estimates do not assume that, but you can save nearly a half hour of prep time by working on the rice while the oven is taking care of roasting the squash. If the list of seasonings feel overwhelming, try pruning the list to curry powder, cumin, and smoked paprika. However, if you have everything on the list, use it. The depth of flavor and stunning color are both so very much worth it.

I like tossing together a light salad to serve alongside a dish like this. I also always have hot sauce or spicy Indian pickle on hand to enjoy with this squash since there are a range of heat preferences seated around my table. If you are worried about going too hot, a small bowl of yogurt to help put out the flames would also be a nice touch. Then, it's time to dig in. Enjoy!