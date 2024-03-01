Beef & Sweet Potato Taco Stew

March brings a wide range of weather, so your table is likely to be going through some mood swings. One day it's spring-inspired tacos. The next, a hearty beef stew. And sometimes, if you are lucky, it's a taco stew! Grab a bunch of your favorite taco fixings and get ready to make a special bit of comfort food for you and your family.

As is often the case, there are some tweaks available. I love it with ground beef, but lots of different types of protein will work, including using several kinds of beans for a vegetarian version - just add some oil when cooking the veggies since ground beef would not be providing some fat for that step. You can use any number and variety of peppers to tweak the heat in this dish and, while lime juice is not strictly required, I love the pop it gives to this dish. Corn is a great way to counter the heat of the peppers and chiles, but you can skip that too. If you do, I'd recommend making at least one of your peppers a sweet variety to give your stew some flavor variety. And, of course, let your toppings be inspired by your preferences and what you have on hand.

If you want to make this less of a stew, serve it over hot cooked rice and stir it in to make it a plate-worthy meal. I like it in bowls and often have salsa and chips alongside it. And, of course, a chilled beer that brings you joy would be a lovely accompaniment as well!