Pressed Turkey, Black Bean & Brown Rice Burritos

2 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

½ medium red onion, peeled and diced small

¼ cup fire-roasted green chiles

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

¾ teaspoon ground cumin

¾ teaspoon ground coriander

2 teaspoon finely minced garlic

1 cup brown rice

15 ½ ounces canned black beans, drained and rinsed

1 ½ cups water

2 teaspoons canola oil

2 cups chopped, cooked turkey (or any poultry)

½ red bell pepper, seeded and chopped

1 ripe avocado, seeded and sliced thinly

½ cup shredded radish - I used a beauty heart radish for a pop of color

4 large burrito-sized flour tortillas

Add the olive oil to the pot of your Instant Pot. Turn on the sauté quick setting feature. Add the onions and green chiles; sauté for 3 to 5 minutes. Add the salt, black pepper, cumin, and coriander; stir and cook 30 to 60 seconds until fragrant. Add the garlic; stir and cook 1 minute. Add the rice; stir and cook 1 to 2 minutes. Add the black beans; stir. Add the water; stir.

Cover the pot with the lid in the locked and sealing position. Turn on the Multigrain setting.

While the rice and beans cook, add the canola oil to a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chopped, cooked turkey and the chopped red bell pepper. Cook, stirring frequently, for 8-10 minutes or until the turkey is crisped and the pepper is tender. If desired, spicy seasoning or hot sauce can be added in this step to increase the overall heat of the dish. You can also slice the avocado and shred the radish while the rice and beans cook.

After the Instant Pot has reached pressure and has run for 40 minutes, the Instant Pot will beep, indicating the cycle has finished. Carefully, release the pressure manually and, when safe, remove the cover. Fluff the rice with a spoon or fork. Return the lid cover. Allow the rice sit with the cover fitted loosely for 10 minutes.

On each of the four flour tortillas, add ½ cup of the rice and beans mixture, ½ cup of the turkey and pepper mixture, ¼ of the sliced avocado, and ¼ of the shredded radish. Tightly fold the tortilla tightly around the fillings; repeat until all of the tortillas are filled.

Heat a panini press to high heat and press the burritos until warmed through and the tortillas are toasted. You might need to press them in batches of two, depending on how big your press is. Allow them to cool for a minute or two before carefully slicing each burrito into two pieces. Serve immediately.