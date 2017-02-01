Pan-Fried Gnocchi with Roasted Tomato Sauce

As we barrel toward the end of February and the beginnings of spring, let's end things right with a glorious comfort food dish that can be on the table in under an hour with all day fussing in the kitchen energy. After a cold day accomplishing all the things, this dish hits the spot in a way few can and you'll be adding it to your go-to list for delighting all of your senses.

If you don't have time for roasting tomatoes, you can opt for a jarred roasted tomato sauce or, if you're like me, you can pull some garden roasted tomatoes from the freezer and add lightly sautéed garlic and some chili pepper flakes to the mix and continue with the rest of the recipe. It will save you some time, but if you're not using your own roasted tomatoes you will not get quite the flavor kick that comes with using the real deal. Also, once you pan fry gnocchi, you'll be finding ways to use that bit of kitchen magic again and again.

A light salad and/or garlic bread would pair nicely with this dish. On the other hand, if you opt for it as is, you can serve it in a bowl and curl up by a window with dinner and a glass of wine and watch Old Man Winter fuss himself into sleeping as the seasons change. Either sounds pretty nice, right?