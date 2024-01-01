Resolving to eat healthier is on many people's lists for 2024, but sometimes that admirable goal can give way to cravings and one too many boring salads. Get ahead of that boredom with a week of fish and veggie based dishes - including tacos and fries! Sometimes, eating healthier just means switching things up a bit without giving up your favorite foods and this week is all about showcasing excellent ways to do just that.
This time around, we're back to tacos, but this time around, we're aiming for some stellar vegan tacos that will have you wondering why you don't nix the meat more often when it comes to menu planning. These tacos are filling with roasted squash and peppers and tangy pickled red onions. Add greens, sauces, and salsas to suit your tastes and you have a taco that can stand up to any carnivore's craving.
I like to serve these alongside chips, salsa, and guacamole. Oh, and a frosty margarita or chilled beer … after all, it's Taco Night!
Squash and Pepper Tacos
- 2 delicata squash
- 1 red bell pepper, seeded and sliced into strips
- 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- Chili powder and salt, to taste
- ⅓ cup white wine vinegar
- 1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 1 small red onion; thinly sliced
- 8 street taco flour tortillas - corn tortillas for gluten free
Preheat the oven to 400° F.
Cut the squash in half, lengthwise. Use a spoon to scoop out the seeds. Cut the squash crosswise into 1/4-inch thick half moons (no need to peel). Put the squash and red bell pepper slices in a large bowl and drizzle with the olive oil. Use your hands to toss the squash, peppers, and oil together. Distribute the squash and peppers evenly over a large baking sheet so that they don't overlap too much. Lightly sprinkle salt and chili powder over the squash and peppers.
Roast the vegetables until tender and lightly browned, 20 to 25 minutes.
While the squash and peppers roast, make the pickled onion by pressing the sliced onion into a half pint jar. Mix the vinegar, 1 1/2 teaspoons salt, and sugar in a medium bowl until the salt and sugar dissolve. Add the mixture to the onion in the jar. Lid the jar and shake vigorously every half hour. This can be made a day or two in advance, if desired.
When the squash and peppers are done roasting, remove them from oven and transfer to a plate.
Heat the tortillas and serve with the squash and peppers, pickled onions, fresh greens of your choice, and any sauces or salsas of your choice.
- Yields: 4-6 servings
- Preparation Time: 45 minutes