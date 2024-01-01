Squash and Pepper Tacos

Resolving to eat healthier is on many people's lists for 2024, but sometimes that admirable goal can give way to cravings and one too many boring salads. Get ahead of that boredom with a week of fish and veggie based dishes - including tacos and fries! Sometimes, eating healthier just means switching things up a bit without giving up your favorite foods and this week is all about showcasing excellent ways to do just that.

This time around, we're back to tacos, but this time around, we're aiming for some stellar vegan tacos that will have you wondering why you don't nix the meat more often when it comes to menu planning. These tacos are filling with roasted squash and peppers and tangy pickled red onions. Add greens, sauces, and salsas to suit your tastes and you have a taco that can stand up to any carnivore's craving.

I like to serve these alongside chips, salsa, and guacamole. Oh, and a frosty margarita or chilled beer … after all, it's Taco Night!