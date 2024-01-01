Maple Curried Nuts

After the holidays is the perfect time to make spiced nuts. We could all still use a bit of sweetness in our lives - especially with Old Man Winter giving us a run for our money - and sweetness with spice is everything nice when you pair it with a blend of nuts that's actually good for you! I made a half batch of these for a gathering of friends and watched 2 cups of nuts disappear in less than fifteen minutes!

I used a heart healthy blend of raw mixed nuts I got from Costco for these, but you can use any blend of raw nuts that brings you joy. Just make sure they are raw nuts and contain no seasonings or oil. You're adding that yourself!

I like to put a bowl of these out on the table on the weekend when I notice snow swirling outside my window. Rest assured, they will be gone by the end of the day and I know my family will have had some delicious crunch in their lives. They are also excellent for entertaining and Super Bowl Sunday, which is just around the corner, offers a perfect opportunity to highlight these gems on a snacking buffet table or nosh fest on the coffee table in the living room. Enjoy!