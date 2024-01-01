After the holidays is the perfect time to make spiced nuts. We could all still use a bit of sweetness in our lives - especially with Old Man Winter giving us a run for our money - and sweetness with spice is everything nice when you pair it with a blend of nuts that's actually good for you! I made a half batch of these for a gathering of friends and watched 2 cups of nuts disappear in less than fifteen minutes!
I used a heart healthy blend of raw mixed nuts I got from Costco for these, but you can use any blend of raw nuts that brings you joy. Just make sure they are raw nuts and contain no seasonings or oil. You're adding that yourself!
I like to put a bowl of these out on the table on the weekend when I notice snow swirling outside my window. Rest assured, they will be gone by the end of the day and I know my family will have had some delicious crunch in their lives. They are also excellent for entertaining and Super Bowl Sunday, which is just around the corner, offers a perfect opportunity to highlight these gems on a snacking buffet table or nosh fest on the coffee table in the living room. Enjoy!
Maple Curried Nuts
- ⅓ cup pure maple syrup
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 tablespoons curry powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon ground cumin
- ½ teaspoon ground coriander
- ½ teaspoon cayenne
- 4 cups raw mixed nuts
Preheat the oven to 325°F. Line a baking sheet with a silicone baking mat or parchment paper; set aside.
In a large bowl, add the maple syrup, olive oil, and spices; whisk to combine. Add the nuts to the spice mixture and toss to coat.
Place the nuts on the prepared baking sheet in a single layer. Roast the nuts in the preheated oven for 10 minutes before stirring the nuts and returning them to the oven. Roast for an additional 10 minutes or until the nuts are golden brown.
Remove the baking sheet from the oven and let the nuts cool on the baking sheet, breaking up the clumps as they cool. The nuts will get crunchy as they cool.
Store the fully cooled nuts in an airtight container in a cool and dry place. I love using mason jars with tight-fitting lids for this.
- Yields: 4 cups
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes