Broiled Walleye Tacos

Resolving to eat healthier is on many people's lists for 2024, but sometimes that admirable goal can give way to cravings and one too many boring salads. Get ahead of that boredom with a week of fish and veggie based dishes - including tacos and fries! Sometimes, eating healthier just means switching things up a bit without giving up your favorite foods and this week is all about showcasing excellent ways to do just that.

This time around, walleye fillets (or any other firm whitefish) gets treated with a homemade blackening seasoning and broiled until perfect. Then they get tucked into smaller taco shells (don't worry - that just means a serving is 2-3 tacos) and topped with everything from coarsely torn greens (pick your favorites and ideally a variety), sliced red onions (or sweet or green onions), slices of avocado (healthy fats FTW), and a flavor-packed creamy sriracha sauce (drizzled or squeezed to keep the portions small and the flavor out of this world). What's more, it all comes together in under a half hour!

I like to make a bigger batch of both the blackening seasoning (perfect for chicken breasts and on roasted sweet potatoes) and the creamy sriracha sauce (I love a finishing sauce that can elevate anything it touches to flavor nirvana while making it downright pretty). Store the seasoning in your spice cabinet and the sauce in the refrigerator for up to a few weeks. I find mine doesn't last that long. It's great on everything from noodle bowls to sandwiches and more. Enjoy!