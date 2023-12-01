Roasted Tomato & Garlic Vegetable Soup

Between Christmas and New Year's Day, my family tends to nest a lot and lean into soups and stews paired with all manner of warm baked breads, spiced nuts, and toasty beverages. And at least one of our days finds us sitting down to a lunch of this beautiful soup with a grilled cheese or turkey salad sandwich and marveling at the beautiful produce that our gardens and CSA box have provided in the last year.

A lot of the produce in this soup can be tweaked a bit, but keep the tomatoes and onion and make sure you have some kind of bean (you can pick your favorite or what you have on hand) and a hearty green (collard greens work well too). Roasting the tomatoes and garlic (and onion, but you could easily substitute peppers or shallots) helps concentrate and deepen their flavors and they form the heart of this soup. It's what makes is a favorite in my home.

As I mentioned earlier, this soup pairs beautifully with a sandwich, though you could whip up a salad or even just enjoy it with pieces of toasted sourdough bread. However you choose to serve it, give yourself the gift of setting aside the screens and savoring the moment, ideally with the company of people you love. So many types of warmth to enjoy this holiday season, right?