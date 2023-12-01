Honeynut Oatmeal Muffins

Anyone who's been wandering around these parts for a while knows I love making batches of muffins and tucking them into my freezer so I can warm one or more up at a moment's notice. Got someone coming over in the morning? Put a plate of mixed muffins the night before and you'll have quick and easy entertaining when you awake. Have a kid or three who wake up early and are ravenous? Pop a single muffin in the microwave for 30 seconds and disaster is averted. Reasons like this and more are why I'm offering you another fun muffin recipe to fill the gap between Christmas and New Year's. Whether you are looking for quick entertaining ideas (tea and muffins in the afternoon, anyone?) or finding ways to keep the kids fed without losing your mind (let them pick their muffin!), freezing muffins for later buys you so much for so little.

These muffins are quick and easy to make and the addition of both oatmeal and squash or pumpkin puree make them clever ways to deliver nutrition without anyone knowing the wiser. If you don't have dark brown sugar, you can use light brown sugar. I just like the extra molasses and how it gives the muffins a little caramel flavor. I've been known to replace the cinnamon with pie spice as well and it's lovely. You want some baking spices in there to give it a little extra flavor and fill your kitchen with the aroma of baking.

Since I mentioned having a selection of muffins on hand (ideally in the freezer, but the gap between holidays is also an excellent time to get the baking bug), let me send you to some of Seasoned Cooking's best muffin recipes. Pick 3-5 that you love and make sure there are 2-4 of each available on your platter. Then brew some nice coffee and tea, put out some fresh fruit, and congratulate yourself on mastering the art of easy entertaining.