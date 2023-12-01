Autumn in Tuscany Pasta

I love some of the creamy pasta dishes that lend themselves to quick and delicious weeknight meals. However, I'm prone to finding ways to keep some of that creamy, velvety sauce without pouring a couple cups of heavy cream into my dinner. And, this time of the year, that means reaching for squash puree. In my house, I tend to make and freeze butternut, honeynut, and other winter squash purees so I'll have them on hand whenever I need them. However, a can of pumpkin puree — NOT pumpkin pie filling — will also work just fine.

I like working hot Italian sausage into a dish like this because I think the hot sausage pairs very well with the puree, which can be fairly sweet. If you aren't wanting to use the mini peppers, opt for something similar. You can use Asiago or Romano cheese instead of Parmesan. And if you don't have or want to use kale, add spinach but save it for the very end of the cooking process and just stir it long enough to fully wilt before serving the dish.

A light green salad or bit of bread to sop up the sauce can make lovely accompaniments to this dish, but you could also just pour a glass of the white wine you used in the sauce and call that dinner. I've done that much more than once and a busy season like this sometimes calls for a meal so delightfully simple. Enjoy!