Chicken and Tomato Fettuccine with Fresh Mozzarella

Pasta dishes are perfect for weekday entertaining because they are quick, versatile, and can actually be downright beautiful without a lot of work. This recipe is a perfect example of just that. Tender fettuccine gets tossed with seasoned chicken, fresh tomatoes, and a garlic-butter sauce. Then, fresh mozzarella gets added and the pan gets a few minutes under the broiler to melt the cheese and everything gets sprinkled with toasted walnuts and fresh basil plus a drizzle of a glaze made from balsamic vinegar.

But, as is often the case with my recipes, this one is highly tweakable. Cut the chicken (not not the spices) out to get yourself a vegetarian version to serve. Sub gluten free pasta into the mix if you need to avoid that for yourself or your guests. While I love what the nuts bring to the dish, they can be skipped if preferred. Same goes for the balsamic glaze, though I add it to so many things! And do yourself a favor and after tossing the pasta with the sauce, tomatoes, and (optional) chicken, grab a pair of kitchen tongs and gently grab some of the pasta and swirl it in the pan. Repeat this until you have 6-8 pasta swirls in the pan before you add the cheese. It just looks pretty and is very helpful when serving the pasta too!

This dish is a meal on its own, but you can add a side salad or garlic bread. Me? I add a glass of chilled white wine and call it the end of a very good day!