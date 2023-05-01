I was a late adopter of the air fryer and the one I have is merely a lid attachment for my beloved Instant Pot. But I have to admit that once I added a silicone liner to my fryer, it became a more frequent kitchen friend. One of my favorite dishes to make with it are these tasty teriyaki salmon bites. Tender on the outside and just a bit crisp and totally loaded with sweet and spicy teriyaki flavor on the outside, I've been known to whip up a batch as an afternoon snack on a lazy Saturday. But my favorite way to enjoy them is alongside two of my other favorite air fried dishes: Air Fried New Potatoes and Air Fried Green Beans. Keep reading all this week and you'll end up with recipes and guides for all three of these neat dishes. But first, Air Fried Teriyaki Salmon Bites:

I like to purchase individual flash frozen salmon fillets and have even been known to run them under cold running water for a bit before unwrapping and slicing into cubes. The sauce here is a garlicky teriyaki featuring - in my case - hot honey to give it a bit of both heat and sweet. If you aren't a fan of the heat part, opt for regular honey instead.

And while I mentioned my favorite meal with all kinds of air fried goodness, these morsels are also fantastic on a main dish salad or tucked into lettuce wraps with your favorite stir fry. And, of course, just popping into your mouth on a lazy Saturday afternoon!