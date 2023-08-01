Air Fried New Potatoes

New potatoes - sometimes referred to as baby potatoes - are the first little spuds to get dug from the ground in the season. Small and tender, they need a good washing because if you try to peel them, you won't have any potato left! Besides, their fragile skins are absolutely perfect for roasting … or better yet, air frying.

If you do not have new potatoes, opt for small varieties with thin skins. You might need to quarter them or cut them even smaller. Best to have pieces smaller than an inch on each side. The spices used to season the potatoes here just happen to be my favorites, but feel free to make a blend or use a premade seasoning blend you enjoy. If you want to save time and have it on hand, everything bagel seasoning is a fantastic option too! If your air fryer reaches the end of its cooking time and the potatoes aren't done enough for you, feel free to give them a stir and an additional 5-8 minutes of cook time, as needed.

I serve these potatoes with … Hmm. Everything? Honestly, I've worked them into breakfast bowls, turned them into Irish nachos for lunch, and nestled them alongside all kinds of entrees for dinner. They are so versatile that they truly deserve a regular spot or spots in your menu rotation. Enjoy!