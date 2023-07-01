Grilled Chorizo Veggie Haloumi Mix

I love a meal that can be prepared, assembled, and eaten outdoors … well, I love them this time of year anyway! One of my favorites involves grabbing a ring of chorizo (or another other sausage you enjoy) from the market and pairing it with grilled zucchini (who doesn't have zucchini around this time of year?) and peppers, fresh tomatoes, and grilled haloumi, which is a salty, firm cheese that develops a fantastic crust and texture when grilled or fried. Top all of that with a simple sauce that's made by shaking delicious things together and letting the heat from the items from the grill to warm and slightly thicken it, and you've got a meal worth singing about!

Can you tweak this meal? Yes - I already mentioned that you can use whatever kind of sausage you prefer (or skip it). You can also mix and match the veggies to suit what you have on hand, in your garden, or have a hankering for. Do you have a lot of fresh basil? Add that! One lonely cob of corn? Grill it and take it off the cob to add it to the mix. I like to have fresh tomatoes on hand because they add such a nice splash of color and flavor, but you can pick whatever varieties you like and enjoy. If you can't find or don't enjoy haloumi, add fresh mozzarella to the mix, but keep it off the grill. You get the idea.

This is a complete meal on its own and doesn't require any sides. If you want, you can grab a bit of crusty bread to sop up the juices left on your plate or in your bowl at the end of the meal, but I find it's easier to focus on pouring a glass of something you really enjoy to sip alongside this casual summer dinner that will have you savoring summer in all its glory.