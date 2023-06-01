Thai Chicken Crunch Salad

With summer already feeling underway and technically beginning in a couple days, we are probably all enjoying fresh produce more and main dish salads with creative ingredients and homemade dressings aren't hard to find. This one is one of my favorites because it brings to much to the table. Lots of color, crunch, varying textures, and so very much flavor. It's definitely a recipe for a regular menu reprise.

There are a lot of ways to tweak this recipe and I won't list them all here. Needless to say, if you have fresh produce on hand that you'd prefer to use, go for it. Favor varieties of colors and flavors to keep things interesting. If you love heat, add some hot sauce or more red pepper flakes to the dressing. If you don't have rotisserie chicken, use chopped leftovers (even pork or shrimp will work) or cook a chicken breast or two and chop it for this salad. Or use tofu or skip the main protein and use multiple seeds and nuts in the mix. You get the idea.

This salad can stand on its own, but I rather enjoy making some egg rolls or potstickers to serve alongside it. Then you've got a combination of cold food and hot food going on and the result is even more variety on your plate. Enjoy!