Crispy Tuna Cakes

While I am a fan of crab cakes, my child doesn't tend to be a fan. As a compromise, I've found ways to get the fun texture that can be found in a good seafood cake and use tuna instead of crab - though I've been known to just opt for crab when the opportunity arises. I used to think of that as a lesser option, but given the fantastic flavor and versatility of these tuna cakes along with the relatively low cost of even good canned tuna compared to crab, I think I might have converted myself! Hooray for a fun dish that can be cheered by everyone around the table.

I like using tuna in oil and draining it very well for this recipe. I find the texture and flavor to be superior and, if you save the oil you drain off, you can incorporate it into sauces and salad dressings for more flavor there too! If you cannot find panko breadcrumbs, you can use more plain breadcrumbs, but you might wish to incorporate a little oil (a scant teaspoon of the reserved tuna oil will be perfect) and/or cheese to help add texture when frying.

My favorite way to enjoy these is over a fresh salad and drizzled with a salad dressing that uses lemon juice and mustard in it. I've also made an eggs benedict where you lose the Canadian bacon and use a tuna cake in its place. And, of course, you can always plate them on their own and make a fun remoulade for spooning over them.