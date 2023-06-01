Cheesy Orzo with Chicken and Asparagus

The other day, I was experiencing a very typical spring day in Wisconsin. By that, I mean it began nearly uncomfortably cool - some would say it was very much there, but Wisconsinites know that you just need to grab a sweater/jacket/scarf. Then it drizzled for a while and thundered twice. Then it cleared up and the sun came out and I was wanting to wear shorts and a T shirt. You know, springtime in Wisconsin! And it was truly a perfect day for this springy dish that's both quick and delicious.

If you don't have leftover chicken for this dish, you can cook boneless skinless chicken breasts or thighs before you begin with the asparagus. Just pop it on a plate and keep it warm and continue with the recipe. I like to chop it just before adding it and any accumulated juices to the pan along with the half and half and chicken broth. If you have other springy veggies - I'm thinking ramps, garlic scapes, spring peas, etc - feel free to work them into the recipe in place of or in addition to the onion and green pepper.

I like to serve this dish with a light side salad. Honestly, because it's in season and pretty available here, I tend to mix watercress and baby spinach for a nice, light salad that brings a lot of fresh greens to my plate. Combine that with this quick pasta dish and you're in business!