Curried Oven Pancake

Oven pancakes are traditionally sweet morning treats that get topped with fruit, maple syrup, and more. But there's no rule against making them savory or even shifting them from their breakfast and brunch traditional spots to a dinner showcase. This is especially easy to do when you add a hefty dose of curry powder and serve it with sautéed vegetables and herb and nut heavy relishes.

The recipe below is a simple tweak on my standard oven pancake, which actually stands in well for both sweet and savory toppings. Adding curry powder tips it more toward the savory side, but I could see being delighted with a version that includes chopped nuts, a drizzle of peanut butter, and a dollop of yogurt for a little sweet-savory fusion adventure. I guess what I'm saying is that this is an incredibly versatile recipe that can play many roles. Just make sure you preheat your skillet inside the oven as it hits temperature. The puffiness and texture of this recipe is only going to happen with an incredibly hot pan.

Again, you can enjoy this oven pancake many ways. One of my favorites is simply on its own. The crisp outer edges coupled with the puffed, tender interior and delightful flavor and aroma of curry are just a delight. Almost any sautéed vegetables are excellent. If you have a little leftover curry, add a dollop or two to the top of the pancake before digging in. You could even slice strips of it and wrap it around any fillings you want. Make it yours and enjoy!