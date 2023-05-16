Chèvre Phyllo Packets

Spring inevitable get me thinking about Greek food. Whether it's the focus on fresh foods, the centrality of citrus flavors, or just a warm climate cuisine, I just get to thinking about Greece and Greek food when May rolls around. And for me, that means pampering myself by giving into my cravings for tangy cheese in buttery phyllo dough.

Chèvre is a creamy goat cheese with a very soft consistency - think cream cheese or marscarpone - and is definitely a requirement for this filling. I like to pair it with roasted garlic from Penzeys, a bit of dried thyme, plus salt and pepper. Then it's just a matter of tucking it into a 5 layer stack of buttered phyllo sheets rolled to make a little packet. Repeat with another before baking, cooling slightly, and slicing across the diagonal. Drizzle with a little of the hot honey we talked about last week and you have a great appetizer, snack, side dish, etc. to enjoy.

I like to include one of these packets on a plate featuring fresh salad, sautéed asparagus, and sizzling salmon. Of course, they are great on any snack tray or atop a clever main dish salad too. And, I'll admit, sometimes I will just make them and dip them in a little hot honey as a snack. Usually in May.