Weekend Breakfast Bowl

Sometimes the weekend rolls around and I kinda want a little bit of everything when morning approaches. Breakfast bowls allow for just that. In this case, a foundation of crispy on the outside, tender on the inside air fried potatoes gets crowned with everything from fresh tomatoes and spinach to crisp bacon and custom cooked eggs … there's even a sprinkling of crumbled blue cheese for those, like me, who adore the stuff.

As is often the case, you can tweak this recipe. Swap the regular taters for sweet potatoes. Work breakfast sausage into the mix instead of bacon. Different veggies depending on your favorites and what you have on hand … but make sure you include some for color, texture, flavor, and a more complete nutritional morning meal. You can even make this a vegetarian meal by nixing the bacon and working in some crispy chickpeas, vegetarian meatless sausages, or some baked tofu. And, of course, cook the eggs to your tastes and dig in!

Since this bowl has it all, simply pour some coffee, tea, and/or orange juice and dig in. You can opt to have a side of toast or muffin or some fresh fruit, but you can also enjoy this meal as is, knowing you are fueling yourself for what will hopefully be a glorious day!