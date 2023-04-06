Weekend Breakfast Bowl
Sometimes the weekend rolls around and I kinda want a little bit of everything when morning approaches. Breakfast bowls allow for just that. In this case, a foundation of crispy on the outside, tender on the inside air fried potatoes gets crowned with everything from fresh tomatoes and spinach to crisp bacon and custom cooked eggs … there's even a sprinkling of crumbled blue cheese for those, like me, who adore the stuff.
As is often the case, you can tweak this recipe. Swap the regular taters for sweet potatoes. Work breakfast sausage into the mix instead of bacon. Different veggies depending on your favorites and what you have on hand … but make sure you include some for color, texture, flavor, and a more complete nutritional morning meal. You can even make this a vegetarian meal by nixing the bacon and working in some crispy chickpeas, vegetarian meatless sausages, or some baked tofu. And, of course, cook the eggs to your tastes and dig in!
Since this bowl has it all, simply pour some coffee, tea, and/or orange juice and dig in. You can opt to have a side of toast or muffin or some fresh fruit, but you can also enjoy this meal as is, knowing you are fueling yourself for what will hopefully be a glorious day!
Weekend Breakfast Bowl
- 2 medium Yukon gold potatoes, cut into bite-sized pieces
- 1 T. olive oil
- 2 tsp. Penzeys Sandwich Sprinkle or similar seasoning blend
- 8 oz. fresh baby spinach
- 6 oz. grape tomatoes, halved
- 8 slices of bacon
- 4 eggs
- 3-4 oz. crumbled blue cheese, optional
Combine the potatoes, olive oil, and seasoning blend in a bowl. Toss to evenly coat the potatoes with the oil and seasoning. Add the potatoes to your Air Fryer and set the timer for 16 minutes and the temperature to 400° F and press start. Carefully stir the potatoes when the halfway timer beeps; replace the lid and let them finish their cooking cycle.
In the bowl you mixed the potatoes, toss the spinach and tomatoes to lightly coat them with any of the oil and seasoning left in the bowl; set aside.
Place the bacon in a skillet and heat over medium-high heat. Cook fully and remove to a paper towel lined plate; set aside.
In the same skillet you cooked the bacon in, fry 4 eggs to suit your tastes. I prefer an over medium egg, but this is very much up to you.
To serve, divide the roasted potatoes between 4 bowls. Add the potatoes, tomatoes, and bacon to the bowls. Slide a custom cooked egg over the top of the bowl and add some crumbled blue cheese, if desired. Serve immediately.
- Yields: 4 servings
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes
- Log in to post comments
- Log in to post comments