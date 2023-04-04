Chicken Piccata with Fried Capers

Chicken Piccata is a favorite of mine, but I spent a lot of time avoiding it because my kid isn't a fan of the white wine often used in the sauce. By tweaking the recipe to lean on butter, lemon juice, and chicken stock, it becomes a family favorite that we can enjoy whenever the mood strikes us. If you want to use dry white wine in the sauce, add a quarter cup while reducing both the chicken stock and lemon juice portions by 2 tablespoons each.

I want to talk a bit about the fried capers. I discovered that if you fry the large capers, they begin to open up or bloom. The result is a crunchy, briny bit of joy that is nothing short of stunning. They are excellent in this dish, but consider adding them to salads, sprinkling them on your next bowl of homemade hummus, or using them as a garnish for your next steak or pork chop. I will admit that I have been known to just snack on them too!

I like serving this tangy chicken on a mound of tender pasta, steamed white or brown rice, or even atop of generous scoop of mashed potatoes. A lightly steamed or sautéed green vegetable (i'm thinking green beans or asparagus) make an excellent side dish. Pour a glass of your favorite chilled white wine and call it dinner!