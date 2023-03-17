Citrus Broccoli and Pork Tenderloin Stir Fry

Citrus flavors brighten just about any dish they take part in. Adding them to everything from baked goods to your favorite seafood dish adds some tangy sunshine to the mix. This property of citrus fruits gets tripled in this perfect stir fry for the edge of spring. Tender pork gets paired with green broccoli and orange sweet peppers to make a meal that's both full of flavor and downright beautiful at a time when we are all looking for some color on our plates.

Of course, you can tweak your vegetable choices here, but I highly recommend something on the crunchy end of things and some choices that bring a bit of the rainbow to your plate. Paired with strips of pork tenderloin and the star of the show - a sweet and spicy citrusy sauce - this quick stir fry is just what we all need as we watch spring fight for seasonal dominance outside our doors.

Like all stir fries, this one is excellent served over steamed rice, tender Asian noodles, or tucked into lettuce or rice wraps. Then add the beverage of your choice and call it dinner. Save fussier sides for a different meal. This one's all about bringing quick, healthy, and downright beautiful food to your table without asking you to devote any more than about a half hour of your time.