Baked Blueberry Cherry Pecan Oatmeal

I love making oatmeal for me and my family, but I've long favored a stove top simmer. It wasn't until recently that a friend got me hooked on baked oatmeal. The mix it, bake it, and enjoy it factor is incredible and the texture tends to have my family reaching for seconds. Finally, an easy weekend morning meal that is healthy and delicious. What more can you ask for?

This particular recipe is brimming with great flavors (think cinnamon, ginger, maple, and vanilla) while also boasting fresh blueberries and chopped cherries. And it's all crowned with additional fruit and pecans. Adding baking powder to the mix will give the baked oats more rise and a slightly fluffy texture that is reminiscent of a good oatmeal cookie. The egg helps hold it together and gives it a protein boost.

I usually have a little cream at the table for anyone wanting to soften their serving, plus some maple syrup for those with a super sweet tooth. Extra fresh fruit for nibbling is also a plus, as are mugs and mugs of coffee or tea.