Shrimp and Corn Chowder
When February rolls around, soup is happening in my house at least once a week. We're being treated to some of the coldest weather of the season and soup is tasty, warm, and almost always makes leftovers. And those leftovers bring me so much joy when lunch time rolls around that I sort of get into the habit of planning them … planned overs, if you will. Trust me, you'll be doing the same with this half hour dinner trick.
The key to a quick soup is to blend from scratch basics with convenience foods to make a meal that comes together quickly, but brings together the elements of a dish that has simmered for half the day. This one uses a can of creamed corn and frozen corn to get you a thick, rich soup with the brighter pop of flavor that good frozen corn brings to the table. I like to top mine with quick sautéed spicy shrimp, but you can skip it or use any number of other toppings, including crispy bacon, a dollop of sour cream, or a sprinkle of green onions.
This soup is a meal on its own, though you can always pair soup with a salad or sandwich to give your meal more variety. Pick what works for you and your family and, remember, you can always opt to work in other options later in the week when you dig into those planned overs for lunch!
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 small onion, finely diced
- 2 stalks celery, finely diced
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 5 cups chicken broth
- 1 (14 oz.) can creamed corn
- 2 cups frozen corn kernels
- 1 potato, diced into ½" cubes
- ¼ teaspoon dried thyme
- 1 cup heavy cream
- Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste
- 8 oz. large shrimp, peeled & deveined
- 2 tablespoons chili crisp
Add the butter to a large heavy soup pot set over medium heat. Stir the butter until it has melted. Add the onion and celery; cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables just begin to become tender, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and sauté until fragrant, about 30 seconds.
Add the chicken broth along with the creamed corn, corn kernels, potato, and thyme to the soup pot; bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to a gentle simmer. Cook until the potatoes are tender but not mushy, stirring occasionally, about 10-12 minutes.
Add the heavy cream. Taste and adjust the seasonings, if necessary.
Combine the shrimp and the chili crisp and sauté in a skillet over medium-high heat until pink and fully cooked.
Ladle the soup into bowls and garnish with the sautéed shrimp.
- Yields: 6-8 servings
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes
