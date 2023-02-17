Shrimp and Corn Chowder

When February rolls around, soup is happening in my house at least once a week. We're being treated to some of the coldest weather of the season and soup is tasty, warm, and almost always makes leftovers. And those leftovers bring me so much joy when lunch time rolls around that I sort of get into the habit of planning them … planned overs, if you will. Trust me, you'll be doing the same with this half hour dinner trick.

The key to a quick soup is to blend from scratch basics with convenience foods to make a meal that comes together quickly, but brings together the elements of a dish that has simmered for half the day. This one uses a can of creamed corn and frozen corn to get you a thick, rich soup with the brighter pop of flavor that good frozen corn brings to the table. I like to top mine with quick sautéed spicy shrimp, but you can skip it or use any number of other toppings, including crispy bacon, a dollop of sour cream, or a sprinkle of green onions.

This soup is a meal on its own, though you can always pair soup with a salad or sandwich to give your meal more variety. Pick what works for you and your family and, remember, you can always opt to work in other options later in the week when you dig into those planned overs for lunch!