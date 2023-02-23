Salmon Benedict
Last time around, we made Roasted Garlic-Spinach-Chèvre Scones. This time around, we're using them in a fantastic morning meal: Salmon Benedict. Instead of English muffins, I like to split a scone and nestle a perfectly seared salmon fillet over the halves of the scone, top that with a fried or poached over medium egg, and top with a generous drizzle of hollandaise sauce. The result is an absolutely stunning breakfast or brunch dish that's sure to impress everyone at the table.
Of course, as is often the case, there are tweaks to be had. You can use more traditional English muffins instead of the scones, but I find the scones lend even more pizzazz to a dish that already steps to the side of the traditional morning dish. I prefer over medium fried egg with this dish - particularly with seared salmon - but you can also poach them if you would like. If you don't like salmon skin, you can opt for skinless fillets, but I love how very evenly cooked the fish is in this recipe and the ability to cook that skin until crisp is a huge part of how that's accomplished. And if you happen to have a favorite hollandaise sauce recipe, feel free to use it. I'm including a link to collection of recipes featured on this very site way back in 2006. They are provided for your convenience and guidance, but your culinary adventure does not need to end there!
Fresh fruit is a perfect accompaniment to this show stopper of a morning dish. Pour coffee, tea, and/or orange juice - or maybe a mimosa? - and your breakfast or brunch is complete. Enjoy!
Salmon Benedict
- 4 Roasted Garlic-Spinach-Chèvre Scones, sliced in half
- 4 salmon fillets, skin on about 4 oz. each
- 2 tsp. Penzeys Breakfast Sausage Seasoning, or similar seasoned salt
- 2 tsp. olive oil, divided
- 4 eggs
- About ¾ cup prepared hollandaise sauce - use one of the linked recipes or choose a different option
Split the scones in half and arrange the halves side by side on 4 serving plates; set aside.
Rub the salmon fillets generously with the breakfast sausage seasoning. Heat 1 teaspoon of the olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat and sear the salmon, non-skin side down, for 3 minutes before carefully turning the fish and continuing to cook it on the skin side for 4-6 minutes, depending on your level of desired doneness. Carefully transfer the cooked salmon to the plates with the halved scones, resting a fillet on the sliced halves of the scones on each plate. Keep warm.
In the same skillet, heat the remaining teaspoon of olive oil over medium heat and fry the eggs to your desired level of doneness. Nestle one atop each salmon fillet and drizzle the entire stack with a generous helping of hollandaise sauce. Serve warm.
- Yields: 4 servings
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes
