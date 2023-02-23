Last time around, we made Roasted Garlic-Spinach-Chèvre Scones. This time around, we're using them in a fantastic morning meal: Salmon Benedict. Instead of English muffins, I like to split a scone and nestle a perfectly seared salmon fillet over the halves of the scone, top that with a fried or poached over medium egg, and top with a generous drizzle of hollandaise sauce. The result is an absolutely stunning breakfast or brunch dish that's sure to impress everyone at the table.

Of course, as is often the case, there are tweaks to be had. You can use more traditional English muffins instead of the scones, but I find the scones lend even more pizzazz to a dish that already steps to the side of the traditional morning dish. I prefer over medium fried egg with this dish - particularly with seared salmon - but you can also poach them if you would like. If you don't like salmon skin, you can opt for skinless fillets, but I love how very evenly cooked the fish is in this recipe and the ability to cook that skin until crisp is a huge part of how that's accomplished. And if you happen to have a favorite hollandaise sauce recipe, feel free to use it. I'm including a link to collection of recipes featured on this very site way back in 2006. They are provided for your convenience and guidance, but your culinary adventure does not need to end there!

Fresh fruit is a perfect accompaniment to this show stopper of a morning dish. Pour coffee, tea, and/or orange juice - or maybe a mimosa? - and your breakfast or brunch is complete. Enjoy!