Rainbow Egg Roll Stir Fry

During the coldest days of winter, people who live in northern climates - people like me - can have a hard time getting lots of healthy vegetables. That's why I try to work in a stir fry dish at least once a week between now and April. They beg for veggies and many of the heartiest ones that are readily available at most grocery stores and less expensive than more fragile produce are perfect for stir fries. This one brings a rainbow of color to an egg roll-inspired meal that can bring a variety of meals to your table.

First, let's talk about the tweakability of the recipe itself. I chose these ingredients to bring a brightly-colored stir-fry to my table that's bursting with flavor and texture. If you want to adjust some of the list of ingredients, go for it. Try to keep a variety of colors in the pan though - eating the rainbow is a great way to ensure you get a wide range of vitamins and minerals in your diet. If you are looking for less heat, you can reduce the amount of chili crisp, but I find it's not too hot to begin with and the texture payoff in this dish is so worth it.

Now, when it comes to serving this stir fry, there are so many options. You can always serve it over brown or white rice, of course. I love adding tender udon noodles in the last couple minutes of cooking and frying them along with everything else. If you have some fresh lettuce, healthy wraps would be fantastic. And I've been known to spoon it into rice wrappers for a festive filling in summer rolls. However you serve it, do enjoy this delicious way of getting your veggies!