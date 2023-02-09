Beef Udon Stir Fry
Whether I'm grabbing a package from the Asian cuisine isle at the grocery store or stocking up when I go to the dedicated Asian market, I have a fondness of udon noodles that's only growing. Out of the package, they are a bit rubbery and need to be coaxed apart. Once stir fried, they are tender on the inside and a little crisp on the edges and ready to take on any sauce you can mix up. I love using highly flavorful sauces with a mixture of quality protein and lots of vegetables. And while this one happens to specify those things, versatility can rule the day with this dish.
Have some tofu or leftover rotisserie chicken? Swap out the protein as you wish. Do you have different vegetables on hand or ones you favor? Mix it up - just try to include a variety of colors and textures, but cut them to help keep them all cooking in about the same amount of time or plan to add them in stages to your skillet or wok.
This dish is a one pan meal. There is no need to worry about sides or the like. Instead, pour a cold beverage of your choice - or brew some jasmine tea - and get ready to enjoy a versatile, quick, and downright delicious meal in about 20 minutes.
- 1 T. sesame oil
- 1 lb. beef round steak, sliced very thinly*
- 1 c. shredded carrots
- 1 c. sliced red onion
- 6 oz. asparagus, cut into bite-sized pieces
- 1 packet of soft udon noodles
- ¼ c. soy sauce
- ¼ c. chili crisp
- 3 tsp. minced garlic
- 2 tsp. minced ginger
Add one tablespoon of the sesame oil to a skillet or wok over medium-high heat on the stove.
Add the sliced beef to the skillet and sauté until the meat is completely browned.
When the meat is halfway browned, mix the shredded carrots and onion into the skillet. Stir fry for 3 minutes.
Add the asparagus and noodles to the skillet; cook until the asparagus begins to soften and turn brighter green and the noodles begin to crisp a bit at the edges.
In a bowl, combine the soy sauce, chili crisp, minced garlic, and minced ginger. Mix to combine.
Pour the sauce mixture over the ingredients in the skillet; stir to combine. Continue to cook for another 3-5 minutes before serving.
* The best way to slice the beef easily is to set the beef in the freezer for 30-45 minutes before slicing it to make very thin, consistent slices much easier.
- Yields: 4 servings
- Preparation Time: 20 minutes
