Beef Udon Stir Fry

Whether I'm grabbing a package from the Asian cuisine isle at the grocery store or stocking up when I go to the dedicated Asian market, I have a fondness of udon noodles that's only growing. Out of the package, they are a bit rubbery and need to be coaxed apart. Once stir fried, they are tender on the inside and a little crisp on the edges and ready to take on any sauce you can mix up. I love using highly flavorful sauces with a mixture of quality protein and lots of vegetables. And while this one happens to specify those things, versatility can rule the day with this dish.

Have some tofu or leftover rotisserie chicken? Swap out the protein as you wish. Do you have different vegetables on hand or ones you favor? Mix it up - just try to include a variety of colors and textures, but cut them to help keep them all cooking in about the same amount of time or plan to add them in stages to your skillet or wok.

This dish is a one pan meal. There is no need to worry about sides or the like. Instead, pour a cold beverage of your choice - or brew some jasmine tea - and get ready to enjoy a versatile, quick, and downright delicious meal in about 20 minutes.