Kabocha Squash Curry

When life hands me kabocha squash, I make curry. This squash roasts beautifully and tends to be as sweet or sweeter than a butternut squash. And while it's amazing in any number of sweet and dessert dishes, curry gives it a chance to play off the heat in the spice blend to give you a complex flavor that's simply out of this world.

While there are a lot of ingredients in this dish, it comes together quickly so you can get dinner on the table in about a half hour. You can use just about any kind of stewed, chopped, or diced tomatoes - canned or not. The coconut milk makes it creamy while leaving it dairy free and vegan, but you can use heavy cream if you have that on hand and it's not an issue for you. Any hearty green will work in place of the spinach or you can omit it entirely if you prefer.

I like to serve this curry with hot buttered naan, but it's also lovely over steamed rice. Pick what works for you and remember, like soups and stews, curry is excellent as leftovers and often more delicious on day two or three. Enjoy!