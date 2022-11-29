Burger Focus: Korean Sloppy Joes

Sometimes a quick meal is just what you need and it can be particularly delightful when you work in a fun twist. That's exactly what you get when you take traditional sloppy joes and mix up the sauce ingredients to give then a bit of Korean flare.

I would not tweak these a lot, but you could add a spoon of kimchi to the mix if you want things spicier and sliced green onions are a nice touch on top. The mix of ingredients in this ground beef mixture hit the right combination of excellent flavor and enough stickiness to help keep it mostly together inside a bun. You can opt for other buns, but I adored the richness a good toasted brioche bun brings to the sandwich.

I paired mine with kettle chips and a chopped salad consisting of mini sweet peppers, coarsely shredded carrots, roasted peanuts, sesame seeds, and Thai peanut dressing. However, they'd be stunning along all manner of sides that would be happy with Korean food - think cucumber salad or kimchi - or traditional sloppy joes - think pasta or potato salad. Whatever you serve with them, grab a couple of napkins and dig in!