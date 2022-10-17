Steak & Tomato Panzanella

From late summer through most of autumn, my family gets to enjoy panzanella - a popular Italian salad featuring bread, tomatoes, and more. Why? Because I tend to have a LOT of tomatoes on hand just then. Between my garden, the gardens of friends and family, and my CSA box, tomatoes factor into most of our meals. And this salad is filling and flexible, so what's not to love?

The key to making this meal easy is making the croutons fresh in the air fryer and grabbing my favorite cast iron skillet for searing the steak. The combination of flavors here is absolutely wonderful and even my teenager, who doesn't tend to like steak, asks for more. Cook the steak to your liking and favor keeping the croutons extra crisp - it will allow them to keep texture when tossed with the tomatoes. Also, make sure you serve this right away and don't make more than you'll eat … any leftovers will be a soggy mess within minutes after your meal!

I don't bother with sides for this meal. After all, everything I want is already in the bowl! Pour a glass of something you like and dig in. But again, once you've tossed it all together, get it on your plate and dig in. This is not the salad to take to a potluck … keep it for yourself!