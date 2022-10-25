Rhubarb & Blueberry Custard Bars

Whether you have a few stalks of rhubarb lingering in your garden that you'd like to snag before the frost takes them, you have some hanging out in your fridge and want to use it up, or snagged some at a farmers' market or the like, this bar recipe is absolutely delightful and is a great way to use a few stalks of the tart stuff. Because I love a colorful dessert and adding a little sweet to that tart, I like to pair mine with blueberries. When surrounded by a custardy filling atop a sugar cookie crust, you'll be thrilled to dig into a piece with coffee or tea in the afternoon or as a treat after dinner in the evening.

If you aren't feeling the blueberries or don't have them on hand, feel free to use more rhubarb or a tangier version of these bars. Beyond that, I would not tweak this recipe much, as the filling sets just beautifully like this and the cookie crust gives a solid foundation for it all.

You can always top a bar like this with a dollop of whipped cream or a small scoop of ice cream, but I prefer to have them as is alongside a hot beverage. As fall gives a fairly consistent chill in the air, it's a little bit of a sweet reminder of the growing season wrapped in a warm blanket.