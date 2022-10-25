Rhubarb & Blueberry Custard Bars
Whether you have a few stalks of rhubarb lingering in your garden that you'd like to snag before the frost takes them, you have some hanging out in your fridge and want to use it up, or snagged some at a farmers' market or the like, this bar recipe is absolutely delightful and is a great way to use a few stalks of the tart stuff. Because I love a colorful dessert and adding a little sweet to that tart, I like to pair mine with blueberries. When surrounded by a custardy filling atop a sugar cookie crust, you'll be thrilled to dig into a piece with coffee or tea in the afternoon or as a treat after dinner in the evening.
If you aren't feeling the blueberries or don't have them on hand, feel free to use more rhubarb or a tangier version of these bars. Beyond that, I would not tweak this recipe much, as the filling sets just beautifully like this and the cookie crust gives a solid foundation for it all.
You can always top a bar like this with a dollop of whipped cream or a small scoop of ice cream, but I prefer to have them as is alongside a hot beverage. As fall gives a fairly consistent chill in the air, it's a little bit of a sweet reminder of the growing season wrapped in a warm blanket.
Rhubarb & Blueberry Custard Bars
- 1 c. flour
- ½ c. granulated sugar
- ½ c. butter, at room temperature
- 2 large eggs
- 1 c. granulated sugar
- ¼ c. flour
- ¼ tsp. salt
- 2 c. diced rhubarb
- ¾ c. fresh blueberries
Preheat the oven to 350°F. Grease the bottom of a 9x7 inch baking pan; set aside.
Place all of the crust ingredients together in a food processor and pulse a few times to make a crumbly mixture. Press this mixture into the bottom of the prepared pan and bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes. The crust will remain pale in color.
While the crust bakes, prepare the filling by mixing together the eggs, sugar, flour, and salt. Whisk to fully combine. Add the rhubarb and blueberries and stir gently into the egg and sugar mixture. Pour the filling into the hot crust and bake for an additional 40-45 minutes.
Allow the bars to cool completely before slicing and serving.
- Yields: 16-20 bars, depending on how you cut them
- Preparation Time: About an hour
- Log in to post comments
- Log in to post comments