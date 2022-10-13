Pull Apart Cheesy Garlic Bread

Last time, we spent a little time with a perfect potluck or tailgate dish of Pizza Dip and the whole time I was smiling to myself because I knew that I'd be sharing today's recipe. It's an absolutely fantastic accompaniment to that dip, as well as many other hot dips, pasta dishes, soups, stews, and more. I don't make it all the time, but when I do, there are smiles all around!

You can opt for granulated garlic instead of fresh garlic, but I think the fresh tastes better. You could use fresh herbs also (chopped very finely), but I often do not have them on hand and I find the dried works quite well. Any good melting cheese will work as well as mozzarella - I used that because of the aforementioned pizza dip.

Now, if you are taking this dish somewhere to share, the best method to use is baking it on site, but that isn't always an option. If you are taking it elsewhere and cannot bake it there. Follow the recipe and then when it's done, put the bread back into the foil and wrap the foil in a towel to help keep it warm and absorb any moisture that escapes. Unwrap it on site and serve as soon as possible. Even if it's not quite as toasty as it was, I can attest that this bread is amazing and downright fun to eat. Enjoy!