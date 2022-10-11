With fall and football season upon us, potlucks, tailgate parties, and more are often on our social calendars. Dips are traditional favorites and when the chill finds its way into the air, a hot dip is perfect. And if that hot dip gives you the flavors of your favorite pizza, most of us would readily sign up!

As is the case with many recipes here, there are places and ingredients ready made for tweaks. Choose different seasonings for the creamy layer, different kinds of cheese, and different toppings as your mood, pantry, and options allow. Make up a couple of these with different ingredients and serve a crowd. You get the idea.

Choose a variety of dippers to keep things interesting and you'll find yourself the star of the gathering, no matter the theme!