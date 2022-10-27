Poblano Pepper & Corn Enchilada Casserole

When I'm in a rush or just happen to have small tortillas on hand at home, I turn to simplifying enchiladas into a casserole I can bake and dish out of the pan onto eager plates. This time around, I happened to have street taco style corn tortillas, but also a giant craving for poblano pepper and corn enchiladas. No worries - I decided the flavors involved were more important than the presentation and simply folded the tortillas around the fillings taco-style! Plus the leftovers actually reheated perfectly in this format. Win. Win. Win!

If you wanted to include meat, shredded chicken or pork could easily be subbed in for the black beans and you would not need to change anything else. I'm kind of a fan of a meatless meal though and have gotten into the habit of including one or two in my menu plans each week. Give it a try - this is one meal that really doesn't leave you wondering where the animal protein went.

If you want, you can dice avocado, chop red onion, and sprinkle some fresh cilantro on this casserole. A dollop of sour cream might also be enjoyed. Really, anything you might garnish enchiladas with will also work for this yummy meal. Then pour a beer or fix a margarita or maybe a limeade for those wishing to avoid alcohol and dig in!