Wisconsibly Pizza

I was born and raised in Wisconsin and while I wandered away for college, I returned to Wisconsin and settled in Madison as an adult. And we're definitely about cheese. And a German sausage called brats. And beer. And more. But why spend all this time listing it all when I can make a pizza that gives a nod or ten to my home state?

Now, I know some of you cheeseheads out there - trust me, it's a term of endearment - are wondering where the cheese curds are. While you can absolutely toss a few onto the pizza before it goes on the grill, my family tends to snack on them while this pie is perfecting on the grill. Oh - and make sure you have more beer on hand, because that is the beverage of choice among most Wisconsinites of drinking age when it comes to pizza.

The secret to a tender whole wheat crust is the combination of vital wheat gluten, which helps make the crust chewy instead of hard, and sugar, which feeds the yeast very well and allows your dough to puff up more than it would without it. Don't skip either and you will start asking yourself why you haven't been making whole wheat pizza crusts all along. As for the pickle juice in the sauce, I am just going to put this out there. The sauce will be fine without it. It will be tasty. But it is absolutely FANTASTIC with that extra tangy pop the pickle juice brings to it. Really. Give it a try. And hey, since my garden is still producing basil, I'm going to lean into working some very local produce! You can skip it if you're not a fan or don't have access to the fresh stuff.

What to have with this? The aforementioned curds would rock. A fresh garden salad might be wise. The joy that comes with grilling a pizza and, ideally, enjoying it in the great outdoors is definitely an excellent idea.