Grilled Sirloin Tip Roast
I don't often make a big ol' beef roast, especially in summer. But sometimes the opportunity arises and the weather cooperates and there's nothing quite so lovely as having a couple of hours to sit in the yard with a cold drink and enjoy the great outdoors while the aroma of perfectly grilled beef grows and grows.
The key to this roast is a rub and rest in the refrigerator followed by a slow, delicious mopping as it slowly cooks over an ever-caramelizing mound of onions and garlic. What's not to love? Pick and choose your seasonings to suit your tastes - just make sure there's enough salt to set your roast up for perfect grilling. Then get a flavorful mop sauce together for your efforts - ideally the next day. I like a little heat in mine so I add chili garlic sauce. Skip it if it's not your thing. Then pour yourself that aforementioned beverage and set a timer between moppings.
Because you don't have to flip the roast or full any other way, this is a perfect time to grab a book and relax. If someone tries to break your bubble, remind them you are grilling and send them on their way. Summer ought to hold more opportunities like this!
Anything you would serve with steaks off the grill or alongside any Sunday roast will work beautifully for this too. Potatoes are often traditional, but seasonal salads, grilled vegetables, and even rice pilaf will be nice. This is a pretty stellar centerpiece … just make sure its back up dancers do a good job. Enjoy!
- 1 beef sirloin roast - about 2-3 lbs.
- 1-3 T. Penzeys Chicago Steak Seasoning or similar spice blend
- ⅔ cup olive oil
- ⅔ cup soy sauce
- 1 lemon, juiced
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon liquid smoke flavoring
- 1 teaspoon chili garlic sauce, optional
- 1 large onion, peeled and sliced into wedges
- 3 bulbs and stems green garlic, cleaned and chopped into 2-3" pieces
Sprinkle the roast with the Chicago Steak Seasoning evenly and on all sides. Cover the meat and refrigerate at least 8 hours or up to 24 hours.
While the meat is resting in the refrigerator, make the mop sauce. Combine the next 8 ingredients (olive oil through chili garlic sauce) in a sauce pan and heat, stirring constantly, until well combined and slightly thickened. Remove to a resealable jar and refrigerate until ready to use.
Remove the roast and mop sauce from the refrigerator 1 hour before grilling. Prepare the grill for indirect heat. Place the onion and green garlic in the bottom of a stainless steel or heavy duty aluminum drip pan.
Pat the roast dry with paper towels. Place the roast over the vegetables in the drip pan. Grill, covered, over medium-low indirect heat, brushing with mop sauce every 20 minutes, until the meat reaches your desired doneness (for medium-rare, a thermometer should read 135°; medium, 140°; medium-well, 145°), 1½ to 2 hours. Allow the roast to stand for 15 minutes before slicing.
- Yields: 6-8 servings
- Preparation Time: 2½ hours plus refrigeration and resting time
