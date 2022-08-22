Dilly Coleslaw
Summer means salads, whether they are the main course or, like today's offering, a versatile side. Coleslaw is a summer staple and adding chopped fresh dill and some mustard takes a standard and gives it extra flair. Perfect for all your summer favorites and, like all coleslaws, it will keep in the fridge for several days, so make a big batch and fire up the grill for the main course over and over.
I've been known to replace or use a combination of coarsely shredded carrots, kohlrabi, and golden beets in my coleslaws. It really depends on what I have around and the flavor I'm going for. All three of them are sweet, but in different ways. I avoid red beets because they stain anything they come in contact with. That said, if you'd like a bright pink coleslaw, go for it!
I usually make a double batch of this coleslaw and plan a week of menus featuring our favorite grilled foods and serve this alongside for 3-4 of them. Sealed tightly and stored near the back of the fridge, it will keep for about a week, which makes it a great side to keep on hand for a grill-heavy week.
- ½ head cabbage, sliced thinly and chopped into bite-sized pieces or coarsely shredded
- 2 medium-sized carrots, coarsely shredded
- 2-3 T. chopped dill
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- ¼ cup sour cream or Greek yogurt
- 2 teaspoons mustard - choose a favorite variety
- 1 teaspoon Penzeys sandwich sprinkle or similar seasoning
Combine the cabbage and carrots in a large bowl. Toss together to combine.
In a small bowl, combine the dill, mayo, sour cream or yogurt, mustard, and seasoning and stir well to make a dressing. Toss the coleslaw with the dressing and chill until ready to serve.
- Yields: 4-6 servings
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes
