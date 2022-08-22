Dilly Coleslaw

Summer means salads, whether they are the main course or, like today's offering, a versatile side. Coleslaw is a summer staple and adding chopped fresh dill and some mustard takes a standard and gives it extra flair. Perfect for all your summer favorites and, like all coleslaws, it will keep in the fridge for several days, so make a big batch and fire up the grill for the main course over and over.

I've been known to replace or use a combination of coarsely shredded carrots, kohlrabi, and golden beets in my coleslaws. It really depends on what I have around and the flavor I'm going for. All three of them are sweet, but in different ways. I avoid red beets because they stain anything they come in contact with. That said, if you'd like a bright pink coleslaw, go for it!

I usually make a double batch of this coleslaw and plan a week of menus featuring our favorite grilled foods and serve this alongside for 3-4 of them. Sealed tightly and stored near the back of the fridge, it will keep for about a week, which makes it a great side to keep on hand for a grill-heavy week.