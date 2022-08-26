Chicken Caesar Salad

The end of August is generally hot and busy. The garden is gifting us with produce we need to use, there are efforts to prepare for return to school and shifting of schedules, and everyone seems constantly starved but no one wants to cook. This is when main course salads get me and my family through a week.

In an effort to make sure everyone is actually well fed, I tend to plan some grilling most weeks that give us leftovers to use on other days. This salad relies in leftover grilled chicken, but you could use rotisserie chicken or any leftover chicken you have around. You could cook, but we're trying to keep things easy. Save your minimal effort for making air fryer croutons and a mason jar dressing. Can you use stuff you picked up from the grocery store? Sure, but if you have the time and energy (we're talking minutes for both items), I highly recommend giving them a whirl. You'll likely never grab a bag of croutons at the grocery store again!

If you want anything with this (I usually don't), keep it super simple. Some sliced fruit and a tall glass of lemonade or iced tea ought to do it. Enjoy and keep cool.