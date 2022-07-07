Savory Dutch Baby

This is the week for brunch! This time around, I'm offering you a savory oven pancake (Dutch Baby) that is a flavor and texture sensation that becomes a vehicle for a bevy of amazing toppings. Now is a perfect time of the year to make it since some of my favorite toppings are summer seasonal produce. Also, feel free to really stretch your culinary creativity with this. Start with breakfast standards and move right onto your favorite garden gifts, that nifty market find, a new hot sauce or even leftovers. Yum!

And good news, if you have a larger skillet on hand, you can double this recipe easily. Or, you can make one pancake, slide it onto a serving plate, and make another! If you are serving it as part of a larger brunch offering, I'd recommend slicing it into 8-12 thinner slices so everyone can pick and choose what suits them best. It makes a great option for sharing while also allowing so much customization. And, after all, isn't that what brunch is about?

The serving pictured above showcases one of my favorite ways to top this stunning breakfast star. Fresh baby arugula, thinly sliced radishes, and blistered heirloom cherry tomatoes give an excellent showing for seasonal produce while seared black forest ham and crumbled blue cheese bring protein in a flavor-packed way. Of course, you can top yours however you feel inspired to do so. If you have fresh sweet corn, consider blackening it a bit in a skillet with some thick cut bacon and sungold cherry tomatoes. Top with minced chives and crumbled feta. Not your thing? Now is the time to discover your favorites! Bon appétit!