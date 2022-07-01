Rainbow Vegetable Curry

Some people think curry is for colder months, but if you pause for just a moment and consider where this cuisine hails from, you'll realize our summers don't even begin to compete with the temperatures experienced throughout India. Beyond that, this absolutely beautiful, rainbow colored curry is perfect for the summer season, when the fresh produce featured in it is plentiful and perfect. It's an excellent time to introduce intrepid eaters to a fantastic vegetarian curry from India.

As you may have already guessed, this curry can be tweaked quite a bit. As it stands, it's a fairly mild dish, provided you use a mild/medium curry powder. You can add hot peppers, hot sauce, powdered cayenne, or other spices if you want more heat. You can mix and match vegetables to suit your tastes and what's available. I like this blend because it's absolutely delicious and downright beautiful with all this color.

I like to serve this curry with steamed brown rice, perhaps a piece or two of toasted buttered naan, and some plain yogurt for anyone wishing to add some to their bowl. It's even better the next day, so consider making a bigger batch and enjoying it more than once!