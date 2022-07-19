Korean Beef Short Ribs

I've always kinda thought of ribs as weekend fussy food. Messy, but also difficult to make with a long, involved process. But since getting my Instant Pot, ribs can easily be a weeknight food and even, short ribs, which are notoriously difficult to transform into a proper meal, become a thing of legend.

This particular legend is borne out of a nine ingredient marinade that's simply whisked together and used to give the ribs a bath. Then ribs and marinade go into the Instant Pot and 30 minutes later, you're simmering the sauce just a bit to thicken it. Then you have beautiful, tasty, still messy ribs that you will want to make over and over again.

You can serve these over rice, soba noodles, even wasabi mashed potatoes. Then some kind of salad is almost required to offset the otherwise heavy meal. My favorite is a sliced cucumber salad tossed with a light rice vinegar-based dressing. Maybe toss in a few of those sesame seeds and green onions too. Then wash it all down with a light beer or chilled glass of white wine. Summer does really have some fantastic eating. Enjoy!