Tex-Mex Marinade for Round Steak

Round steak is an inexpensive cut of beef, but that's because most people are unsure how to prepare it in a way that doesn't have it overly tough … you know, like shoe leather. For me, the combination of physical tenderizing and a flavorful marinade does the trick. And one of my all-time favorite ways to serve it is thinly sliced and tucked inside flour tortillas with shredded chicken. Hooray for summer tacos.

I usually whip up this marinade the night before I'm cooking in a couple of minutes in my food processor. If you don't have a high-powered food processor, slice the citrus and pepper. Otherwise, let the machine earn its keep! Then pour the marinade over the meat (that either comes tenderized or you've got completed that step) and turn it a few times. Cover it and keep it in the fridge overnight until it's time to grill or pan sear.

All of your traditional toppings and accompaniments for tacos will play well with this flavorful, tender steak. I like to wash it all down with a margarita!