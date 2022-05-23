Loaded Oven Nachos

Nachos are perfect party food, the stuff of dreams for tailgaters, and a great way to work in a quick and versatile meal. Wait. What? Yeah - I totally work oven nachos into my menu lineup, especially on busy nights. So much of them can be made or prepped in advance and the time it takes to put them all together and bake them is minimal. And you can work in whatever you and your family love and have on hand. Hooray!

This version uses a garlicky beef taco meat, but you could use chicken, pork, seafood, or even tofu and/or beans. Like corn? Add that. Hate olives? Skip them. Fresh tomatoes? Absolutely. Need more heat? Diced jalapeños make my heart sing. You get the idea.

As for what to have with nachos …. uh, a beer? A margarita? Chilled lemonade? Everything else is already on the plate so don't sweat it.