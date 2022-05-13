Anytime Mixed Berry Crepes

What would you say if I told you that you could have homemade mixed berry crepes on the table in a half hour? Well, I'd say sign me up! The trick is grabbing a bag of frozen mixed berries and your blender to make assembling a tasty filling and perfect crepes quick and easy tasks.

Now, I bet you know what I'm about to say …. yep, you can use other frozen fruit to make the filling if you want. I just happened to make this mixed berry filling and found it to be absolutely delightful. I actually had a bit left over and added a spoonful to my morning Greek yogurt and it was wonderful. I bet it would be great over ice cream too.

Using a blender to make the crepe batter is a great trick that makes making crepes less intimidating. I just don't make crepes without getting the blender out anymore. If you happen to have leftover crepes, lay them between sheets of waxed paper and tuck them into a resealable plastic bag. Then either refrigerate them (if you'll use them within a few days) or pop them in the freezer for using later. I like recipes like this because they help me balance my desire for a yummy morning treat with my desire to not fuss too much just after I've gotten out of bed. Enjoy!