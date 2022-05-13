Anytime Mixed Berry Crepes
What would you say if I told you that you could have homemade mixed berry crepes on the table in a half hour? Well, I'd say sign me up! The trick is grabbing a bag of frozen mixed berries and your blender to make assembling a tasty filling and perfect crepes quick and easy tasks.
Now, I bet you know what I'm about to say …. yep, you can use other frozen fruit to make the filling if you want. I just happened to make this mixed berry filling and found it to be absolutely delightful. I actually had a bit left over and added a spoonful to my morning Greek yogurt and it was wonderful. I bet it would be great over ice cream too.
Using a blender to make the crepe batter is a great trick that makes making crepes less intimidating. I just don't make crepes without getting the blender out anymore. If you happen to have leftover crepes, lay them between sheets of waxed paper and tuck them into a resealable plastic bag. Then either refrigerate them (if you'll use them within a few days) or pop them in the freezer for using later. I like recipes like this because they help me balance my desire for a yummy morning treat with my desire to not fuss too much just after I've gotten out of bed. Enjoy!
- 16 oz. frozen berry blend (I used one consisting of blueberries, strawberries, and blackberries)
- 1-2 tsp. freshly grated ginger
- ½ c. granulated sugar
- 2 tsp. cornstarch mixed with 2-3 T. cold water
- 1 c. flour
- ¾ c. milk
- ¾ c. water
- 3 eggs
- 2 T. butter, melted and cooled
In a shallow pan, combine the frozen berries, grated ginger, and granulated sugar. Heat the pan over medium heat until the mixture is softened and bubbly. When the mixture is simmering, mix the cornstarch and cold water and stir it into the pan and continue cooking until the mixture thickens into a spoonable sauce. Remove from the heat and keep warm.
In a blender, combine the remaining ingredients (flour through melted and cooled butter) and blend until a thin batter forms. Heat a small nonstick skillet or crepe pan over medium-low heat until warm. Spray the pan lightly with cooking spray and add about ⅓ cup of the bater to the pan, lifting it and tilting it to fully cover the bottom of the pan evenly with the batter. Cook for 2 minutes before carefully flipping the crepe using a silicone spatula and cooking the crepe an additional 1-2 minutes or until fully cooked. Continue this process until all of the batter has been made into crepes.
To serve, spoon about ¼ cup of the sauce into each of the crepes and fold the crepes around the filling. You can sprinkle powdered sugar or dollop whipped cream over the top, but I love them just with the fruit and crepes.
- Yields: 4 servings
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes
