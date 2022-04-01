Sheet Pan Greek Chicken

Sheet pan meals are fantastic because you can put together a complete meal on one pan, stick it in the oven, and have it on the table in short order. They are great at showcasing fantastic texture and flavor while keeping the amount of hands on work involved minimal. And, what's more, you can tweak them endlessly to present new flavor combinations so you don't risk culinary boredom.

This version blends a herb-infused lemon and oil mixture that just brushed on the chicken and tossed with the potatoes. Roasting chicken, potatoes, and tomatoes is already a recipe for success, but sprinkling olives, spinach, and cheese on it all after it comes out of the oven brings it to applause-level appreciation.

This meal needs nothing else. Grab a beverage of your choice and dig in. Rarely are you faced with a meal that's ready in a little over a half hour with most of that being hands off that will feed a family of four and give you a little bit of everything. Is a trick of April Fool's Day? Nope, it's just downright delicious. Enjoy!