Sheet Pan Greek Chicken
Sheet pan meals are fantastic because you can put together a complete meal on one pan, stick it in the oven, and have it on the table in short order. They are great at showcasing fantastic texture and flavor while keeping the amount of hands on work involved minimal. And, what's more, you can tweak them endlessly to present new flavor combinations so you don't risk culinary boredom.
This version blends a herb-infused lemon and oil mixture that just brushed on the chicken and tossed with the potatoes. Roasting chicken, potatoes, and tomatoes is already a recipe for success, but sprinkling olives, spinach, and cheese on it all after it comes out of the oven brings it to applause-level appreciation.
This meal needs nothing else. Grab a beverage of your choice and dig in. Rarely are you faced with a meal that's ready in a little over a half hour with most of that being hands off that will feed a family of four and give you a little bit of everything. Is a trick of April Fool's Day? Nope, it's just downright delicious. Enjoy!
- 2 tsp. onion powder
- 2 tsp. kosher salt
- 2 tsp. dried thyme
- 1 tsp. black pepper
- ¼ tsp. ground cinnamon
- ¼ tsp. ground nutmeg
- 2 T. dried parsley
- 1 tsp. dried oregano
- 1-2 T. lemon juice
- ¼ c. extra-virgin olive oil
- 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, trimmed
- 1 ½ lbs. potatoes, cut into bite-sized pieces
- 8 oz. grape tomatoes, sliced in half
- ½ c. Kalamata olives, coarsely chopped
- 8 oz. baby spinach
- 2 oz. goat or feta cheese, crumbled (about ¼ cup)
Preheat the oven to 400°F with the rack about 8 inches from the heat source. Combine the onion powder, salt, thyme, pepper, cinnamon, nutmeg, parsley, and oregano in a small bowl. Add the lemon juice and oil; stir until combined. Place the chicken on a rimmed baking sheet; rub the chicken evenly with ¼ cup of the herb mixture. Toss the potatoes with the remaining herb mixture. Arrange the potatoes and tomatoes around the chicken. Roast in the preheated oven until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of the chicken registers 155°F and the potatoes are tender, about 30 minutes Remove the pan from the oven, sprinkle with the olives, spinach, and cheese, and let stand 5 to 10 minutes before serving.
- Yields: 4 servings
- Preparation Time: 40 minutes
